Markets

Radiopharm Theranostics Signs Supply Deal With Siemens Healthineers For RAD101

April 07, 2026 — 08:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd. (RADX) said Tuesday it has signed a supply agreement with Siemens Healthineers for RAD101, a novel imaging small molecule targeting fatty acid synthase (FASN) to diagnose suspected recurrent brain metastases from solid tumors.

Under the agreement, Siemens Healthineers will manufacture and distribute Fluorine-18-labeled RAD101 to support Radiopharm's upcoming Phase 3 trial in the U.S.

Interim Phase 2b data showed significant and selective tumor uptake in brain metastases, with 90% concordance with MRI, meeting the primary endpoint.

The company's shares closed at $4.42 on Monday, up 0.45%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RADX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.