Radiopharm Theranostics Signs Supply Deal With Siemens Healthineers For RAD101

(RTTNews) - Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd. (RADX) said Tuesday it has signed a supply agreement with Siemens Healthineers for RAD101, a novel imaging small molecule targeting fatty acid synthase (FASN) to diagnose suspected recurrent brain metastases from solid tumors.

Under the agreement, Siemens Healthineers will manufacture and distribute Fluorine-18-labeled RAD101 to support Radiopharm's upcoming Phase 3 trial in the U.S.

Interim Phase 2b data showed significant and selective tumor uptake in brain metastases, with 90% concordance with MRI, meeting the primary endpoint.

The company's shares closed at $4.42 on Monday, up 0.45%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.