Radiopharm Theranostics Shareholder Voting Power Diluted

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (ASX:RAD) has reported a change in the interests of substantial holder Paul Hopper, with his voting power in the company decreasing from 28.68% to 20.5% due to dilution from various share issues. No further changes in the relevant interests of other substantial holders or associates were reported. The notice was filed on 21 May 2024, with no change in the number of shares held by Hopper.

