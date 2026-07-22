Radiopharm Theranostics Reports Positive Trial Updates For RAD101 And RAD204

(RTTNews) - Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd. (RADX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing radiopharmaceuticals for oncology, announced two key clinical updates today from its pipeline programs.

Positive Phase 2b Results for RAD101 in Brain Metastases Diagnosis

The company reported encouraging data from its Phase 2b trial of RAD101, a diagnostic imaging agent designed to detect brain metastases.

Brain metastases are a common complication in advanced cancers, often difficult to detect with conventional methods.

The study achieved its primary endpoint, with RAD101 demonstrating 86% accuracy in detecting brain metastases across multiple tumor types. The company noted that specificity data will be available in Q4 2026, providing further insight into the diagnostic performance of the agent.

The results support the potential of RAD101 as a novel imaging tool to improve detection and management of brain metastases. The company stated that the findings will guide next steps toward regulatory discussions and further clinical development.

Durable Response in Phase 1 Trial of RAD204 in Solid Tumors

Radiopharm also announced a confirmed durable partial response in its ongoing Phase 1 trial of RAD204, a therapeutic candidate for patients with advanced solid tumors who had previously progressed on immunotherapy.

The company reported its first RECIST-confirmed durable partial response at the highest dose level tested (90 mCi), with one patient remaining progression-free for more than seven months. A second patient in the same cohort has shown early tumor shrinkage and continues on treatment. Importantly, RAD204 has been generally well-tolerated, with no dose-limiting toxicities observed across dosing cohorts.

CEO Riccardo Canevari said the preliminary data highlights the therapeutic potential of RAD204 in PD-L1-associated cancers and reinforce confidence in advancing the program. The company expects these findings to inform dose selection for a planned Phase 2 trial.

RADX has traded between $3.62 and $16.25 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $4.29.

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