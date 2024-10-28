Radiopharm Theranostics Marks Progress and Expands US Access

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (AU:RAD) has released an update.

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited, a leader in radiopharmaceutical innovations, has made significant strides this quarter with the dosing of the first patient in its Phase 1 trial for lung cancer and FDA approval for its brain metastases imaging trial. The company has also strengthened its leadership team and expanded its ownership in Radiopharm Ventures, signaling robust growth potential. Additionally, the launch of an ADR program opens new investment opportunities for US investors.

