Radiopharm Theranostics Limited - Depositary Receipt (RADX) Price Target Increased by 752.98% to 39.26

The average one-year price target for Radiopharm Theranostics Limited - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqCM:RADX) has been revised to $39.26 / share. This is an increase of 752.98% from the prior estimate of $4.60 dated April 9, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.96 to a high of $67.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 753.38% from the latest reported closing price of $4.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Radiopharm Theranostics Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 120.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RADX is 0.08%, an increase of 83.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16,392.34% to 51,540K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stonepine Capital Management holds 51,000K shares.

Hsbc Holdings holds 192K shares.

Silverarc Capital Management holds 187K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGI Partners holds 91K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 16K shares. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.