Radiopharm Theranostics Expands Cancer Trial with RAD204

November 18, 2024 — 10:28 pm EST

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (AU:RAD) has released an update.

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited has received approval from the Australian Ethics Committee to expand its Phase 1 trial of RAD204 to include five additional PD-L1 expressing solid tumor types. This expansion aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of RAD204, a novel radioimmunotherapy, in treating advanced cancers with high unmet needs. The trial’s progress could position Radiopharm Theranostics as a key player in the innovative oncology radiopharmaceuticals market.

