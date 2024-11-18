Radiopharm Theranostics Expands Cancer Trial with RAD204

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (AU:RAD) has released an update.
Radiopharm Theranostics Limited has received approval from the Australian Ethics Committee to expand its Phase 1 trial of RAD204 to include five additional PD-L1 expressing solid tumor types. This expansion aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of RAD204, a novel radioimmunotherapy, in treating advanced cancers with high unmet needs. The trial’s progress could position Radiopharm Theranostics as a key player in the innovative oncology radiopharmaceuticals market.
