Radiopharm Theranostics Director Increases Shareholding

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited has reported a change in the director’s interests, with Ian Turner acquiring an additional 333,864 shares through an on-market purchase. This acquisition raises his total indirect holdings to 2,424,697 shares, reflecting a strategic move in the company’s stock. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could signal confidence in the company’s future prospects.

