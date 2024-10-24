Radiopharm Theranostics Announces 2024 AGM for Shareholders

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (AU:RAD) has released an update.

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, set for November 25, 2024, to be held both in-person in Victoria and virtually. Shareholders can engage and vote online, ensuring accessibility and participation. This meeting provides an opportunity to discuss the company’s management and future strategies.

For further insights into AU:RAD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.