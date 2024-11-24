News & Insights

Radiopharm Theranostics AGM: Key Resolutions Passed

November 24, 2024 — 09:27 pm EST

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (AU:RAD) has released an update.

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (ASX:RAD) announced the results of their Annual General Meeting, where key resolutions were passed, including the re-election and election of directors, and the approval of remuneration and incentive options. The company’s Remuneration Report faced a ‘first strike,’ highlighting shareholder concerns over executive pay. Despite this, other resolutions were carried with strong support, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

