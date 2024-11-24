Radiopharm Theranostics AGM: Key Resolutions Passed

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (AU:RAD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (ASX:RAD) announced the results of their Annual General Meeting, where key resolutions were passed, including the re-election and election of directors, and the approval of remuneration and incentive options. The company’s Remuneration Report faced a ‘first strike,’ highlighting shareholder concerns over executive pay. Despite this, other resolutions were carried with strong support, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:RAD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.