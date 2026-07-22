BioTech

Radiopharm Reports Positive Phase 2b Data For RAD101 In Brain Metastases Diagnosis

July 22, 2026 — 03:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd. (RADX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Wednesday reported positive data from the Phase 2b trial of RAD101 in participants with suspected recurrence of brain metastases after radiotherapy.

RAD101 PET imaging showed 93% concordance with MRI across all evaluable lesions, achieving the trial's primary endpoint.

RAD101 is Radiopharm's novel imaging small molecule targeting fatty acid synthase (FASN) radiolabelled with Fluorine-18, for the diagnosis of suspected recurrent brain metastases from solid tumors of different origins.

Radiopharm plans to advance RAD101 into a U.S. Phase 3 pivotal trial in the fourth quarter of 2026. The company said the Phase 2b findings will support the initiation of a global, multi-centre Phase 3 imaging trial.

Radiopharm shares rose 3.5% in after-hours trading after closing at $4.29 on Tuesday on NasdaqCM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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