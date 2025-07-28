Radiopharm Reports FDA Clearance To Initiate First-in-human Phase 1 Trial Of RV-01

(RTTNews) - Radiopharm Theranostics (RADX) announced that the FDA has provided clearance of the company's Investigational New Drug application for Betabart or RV-01, its Lu177-B7H3 monoclonal antibody. RV-01 is the first radiopharmaceutical therapeutic agent developed by Radiopharm Ventures, the Joint Venture formed between Radiopharm Theranostics and MD Anderson Cancer Center.

"FDA clearance to initiate our first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial of RV-01 represents a major milestone for Radiopharm Theranostics and our joint venture with MD Anderson Cancer Center," said Riccardo Canevari, CEO and Managing Director.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.