BioTech
RADX

Radiopharm Reports FDA Clearance To Initiate First-in-human Phase 1 Trial Of RV-01

July 28, 2025 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Radiopharm Theranostics (RADX) announced that the FDA has provided clearance of the company's Investigational New Drug application for Betabart or RV-01, its Lu177-B7H3 monoclonal antibody. RV-01 is the first radiopharmaceutical therapeutic agent developed by Radiopharm Ventures, the Joint Venture formed between Radiopharm Theranostics and MD Anderson Cancer Center.

"FDA clearance to initiate our first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial of RV-01 represents a major milestone for Radiopharm Theranostics and our joint venture with MD Anderson Cancer Center," said Riccardo Canevari, CEO and Managing Director.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RADX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.