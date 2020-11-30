Ondas Holdings, which provides a software-defined radio system to create private broadband networks, announced terms for its IPO on Monday.



The Sunnyvale, CA-based company plans to raise $30 million by offering 2.9 million shares at $10.40, the last close of its shares on the OTCQB (ONDSD). At the proposed price, Ondas Holdings would command a fully diluted market value of $246 million.



Ondas designs, develops, manufactures, sells and supports FullMAX, the company's patented, Software Defined Radio (“SDR”) platform for secure, licensed, private, wide-area broadband networks. Ondas' customers install FullMAX systems in order to upgrade and expand their legacy wide-area network (“WAN”) infrastructure.



Ondas Holdings was founded in 2006 and booked $2 million in sales for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ONDS. Oppenheimer & Co. is the sole bookrunner on the deal.



The article Radio network provider Ondas sets terms for $30 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

