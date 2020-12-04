Radio network provider Ondas prices Nasdaq uplisting at $6

Ondas Holdings, which provides a software-defined radio system to create private broadband networks, raised $30 million by offering 5 million shares at $6, below the last close of its shares on the OTCQB (ONDSD). At pricing, the company commands a market value of $386 million.
Ondas Holdings plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ONDS. Oppenheimer & Co. acted as a lead manager on the deal.
