Ondas Holdings, which provides a software-defined radio system to create private broadband networks, raised $30 million by offering 5 million shares at $6, below the last close of its shares on the OTCQB (ONDSD). At pricing, the company commands a market value of $386 million.



Ondas Holdings plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ONDS. Oppenheimer & Co. acted as a lead manager on the deal.



The article Radio network provider Ondas prices Nasdaq uplisting at $6 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.