Radio Fuels Energy Corp. Announces New CFO

Radio Fuels Energy Corp. has announced the resignation of Bassam Moubarak as CFO and the appointment of Natalia Samartseva, a seasoned financial expert with over 15 years of experience. This management change is a strategic move for the company, known for its focus on uranium and other commodities, as it aims to strengthen its financial leadership.

