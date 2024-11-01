News & Insights

Radio Fuels Energy Corp. Announces New CFO

November 01, 2024 — 12:33 pm EDT

Radio Fuels Energy Corp (TSE:CAKE) has released an update.

Radio Fuels Energy Corp. has announced the resignation of Bassam Moubarak as CFO and the appointment of Natalia Samartseva, a seasoned financial expert with over 15 years of experience. This management change is a strategic move for the company, known for its focus on uranium and other commodities, as it aims to strengthen its financial leadership.

