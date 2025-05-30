Radical Clean Ends AgriForce Deal, Files Suit Over Alleged Breaches

(RTTNews) - Radical Clean Solutions Ltd., a Nevada-based company headquartered in Long Island, New York, has formally terminated its asset purchase agreement with AgriForce Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI), originally signed on August 16, 2024.

According to Radical, the decision stems from multiple material breaches by AgriForce, including failure to fund Radical's monthly operational budget, lack of commercially reasonable efforts to support Radical's business growth, and insufficient backing for key certification processes critical to operations.

Following the termination, Radical and its founder Roger Slotkin have filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The suit alleges breaches of various agreements and seeks damages along with other legal remedies.

Despite the legal dispute, Radical Clean Solutions affirms its continued commitment to its mission. The company is moving forward with its product development, certification work, and efforts to strengthen ties with both current and potential distributors and sales partners.

AGRI is currently trading at $1.5169 or 2.7628% lower on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

