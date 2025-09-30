Radiant Logistics (RLGT) Price Target Decreased by 10.71% to 8.50

The average one-year price target for Radiant Logistics (NYSEAM:RLGT) has been revised to $8.50 / share. This is a decrease of 10.71% from the prior estimate of $9.52 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.38% from the latest reported closing price of $5.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 299 funds or institutions reporting positions in Radiant Logistics. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLGT is 0.06%, an increase of 13.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.63% to 34,094K shares. The put/call ratio of RLGT is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce & Associates holds 2,113K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,377K shares , representing a decrease of 12.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLGT by 16.80% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,198K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,181K shares , representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLGT by 83.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,132K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,578K shares , representing a decrease of 39.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLGT by 36.75% over the last quarter.

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 913K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 710K shares , representing an increase of 22.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLGT by 7.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 885K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 908K shares , representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLGT by 54.40% over the last quarter.

