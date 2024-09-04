Radiant Logistics Acquires Foundation Logistics & Services

News & Insights

September 04, 2024

(RTTNews) - Radiant Logistics, Inc. (RLGT), Wednesday announced the acquisition of Texas-based Foundation Logistics & Services, LLC for an undisclosed amount.

The company added that a portion of the purchase price would be paid in subsequent periods based on the future performance of the acquired operations.

Following the transaction, Foundation Logistics will operate under the third party logistics company in 2025.

