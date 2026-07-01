Radian's Mortgage Insurance Fuels Recurring Revenues & Profitability

Radian Group Inc. RDN, a global multi-line specialty insurer, is one of the largest private mortgage insurance providers in the United States. Private mortgage insurance plays an important role in the U.S. housing finance system because it promotes affordable homeownership while helping protect mortgage lenders, mortgage investors and other beneficiaries by mitigating default-related losses on residential mortgage loans.



RDN operates the Mortgage segment primarily through a leading U.S. private mortgage insurer, Radian Guaranty, that provides solutions to expand access to affordable, responsible and sustainable homeownership.



The Mortgage segment primarily derives its revenues from providing private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors. In recent years, the mortgage insurance business has generated positive results, including strong earnings and cash flow.



Radian's mortgage insurance business benefits from growth in purchase mortgage originations, increasing insurance-in-force and continued demand for private mortgage insurance as an alternative to government-backed mortgage programs. A healthy U.S. housing market, strong employment conditions, home price appreciation and disciplined underwriting generally support lower claim frequencies and favorable profitability.



Mortgage insurance provides Radian Group with a scalable, capital-efficient business model that generates stable recurring premium revenues, strong cash flow and attractive returns over the housing cycle. Combined with disciplined risk management and a high-quality insured portfolio, the mortgage insurance segment remains the foundation of Radian's long-term earnings and shareholder value creation. As long as credit quality remains sound and the U.S. housing market stays healthy, the business can deliver stable profitability and support long-term shareholder returns.

What About Its Peers?

MGIC Investment Corporation MTG is one of the largest private mortgage insurers in the United States. Through its principal subsidiary, Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation, it provides private mortgage insurance on residential loans with down payments of less than 20%, protecting lenders against borrower default while enabling homebuyers to purchase homes with smaller down payments. The business generates recurring premium income and is supported by disciplined underwriting, risk-based pricing and comprehensive reinsurance programs.



NMI Holdings, Inc. NMIH is a pure-play private mortgage insurer whose core business is providing mortgage insurance on residential loans with high loan-to-value (LTV) ratios. The company generates recurring premium income by protecting lenders against losses resulting from borrowers' default, creating a stable and predictable revenue stream over the life of the insured mortgages. NMI's mortgage insurance business benefits from growth in purchase mortgage originations, expanding insurance-in-force, disciplined underwriting and strong credit performance, enabling the company to produce consistent underwriting profits and generate solid cash flow.

RDN’s Price Performance

Shares of RDN have gained 3.7% over the past year, outperforming the industry.



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RDN’s Undervaluation

The stock is undervalued compared with its industry. Its forward price-to-book value of 1.06X is lower than the industry average of 2.83X. It carries a Value Score of A.



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Estimate Movement for RDN

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RDN’s second-quarter and third-quarter 2026 EPS has moved up 4.5% and 4.7%, respectively, over the past 30 days. The same for the full-year 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved up 1.9% and 0.9%, respectively, in the past 30 days.



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The consensus estimate for RDN’s 2026 and 2027 EPS and revenues indicates a year-over-year increase.



RDN stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Radian Group Inc. (RDN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.