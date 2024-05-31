Radiance Holdings Shareholders Show Strong Support at AGM

Radiance Holdings (Group) Company Limited (HK:9993) has released an update.

Radiance Holdings (Group) Company Limited successfully held its Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2024, where all proposed resolutions were passed with overwhelming support from shareholders. Key decisions included the adoption of audited financial statements, re-election of executive directors, and granting a mandate to buy back up to 10% of the company’s issued shares. The company’s strong shareholder approval reflects confidence in the management and future strategies.

