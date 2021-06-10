Radian (RDN) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Radian in Focus

Based in Philadelphia, Radian (RDN) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 13.98%. The mortgage insurer is paying out a dividend of $0.14 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.43% compared to the Insurance - Multi line industry's yield of 1.51% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.29%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.56 is up 12% from last year. Radian has increased its dividend 1 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 141.67%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Radian's current payout ratio is 31%. This means it paid out 31% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

RDN is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 is $2.71 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 55.75%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, RDN is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

