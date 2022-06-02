Radian (RDN) Down 6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Radian (RDN). Shares have lost about 6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Radian due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Radian Group's Q1 Earnings Top, Revenues Rise Y/Y



Radian Group reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted operating income of $1.17 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 28.6%. The bottom line increased 72.1% year over year.



The results reflected strong growth in the housing and real estate markets along with sustained demand for products and services.

Quarter in Details

Operating revenues increased 3.5% year over year to $322 million on higher service revenues.



Net premiums earned were $254.2 million, down 6.5% year over year. Net investment income fell 0.1% year over year to $37.4 million. MI New Insurance Written decreased 7.4% year over year to $18.7 billion.



Primary mortgage insurance in force was $249 billion as of Mar 31, 2022, up 4.2% year over year. The year-over-year increase reflects a 10.3% increase in monthly premium policy insurance in force and a 19.1% decline in single premium policy insurance in force.



Persistency — the percentage of mortgage insurance in force that remains in the company’s books after a 12-month period — was 68% as of Mar 31, 2022, up 1080 basis points (bps) year over year.



Primary delinquent loans were 25,510 as of Dec 31, 2021, down 49% year over year.



Total expenses decreased 64.7% year over year to $58.8 million on account of lower policy acquisition costs, interest expense and amortization of other acquired intangible assets. The expense ratio was 27.2, a deterioration from 21.9 in the year-ago quarter.

Segmental Update

The Mortgage segment reported a year-over-year decrease of 6.4% in total revenues to $284.4 million. Net premiums earned by the segment were $245.2 million, down 7.4% year over year. Claims paid were $4.7 million, down 55.2% year over year. The loss ratio was (34.3) against 17.3 in the year-ago quarter.



The homegenius segment’s revenues of $33.9 million climbed 31.4% year over year, driven by solid real estate services businesses. Adjusted pre-tax operating loss was $13.5 million, wider than the prior-year quarter’s loss of $10.5 million.

Financial Update

As of Mar 31, 2022, Radian Group had a solid cash balance of $131.9 million, down from $151.1 million at 2021-end level. The debt-to-capital ratio deteriorated 50 bps to 25.4 from the 2021-end level.



Book value per share, a measure of net worth, climbed 7.3% year over year to $23.75 as of Mar 31, 2022. Adjusted net operating return on equity was 19.9% compared with 12.4% in the year-ago quarter.



The risk-to-capital ratio of Radian Guaranty as of first-quarter end was 12.1:1, higher than 11.1:1 from the 2021-end level. Excess available resources to support PMIERs of $1.6 billion were 44% higher than Radian Guaranty's minimum required assets.

Share Repurchase and Dividend Update

Radian bought back 0.9 million shares worth $21.3 million in the first quarter of 2022. In April 2022, Radian purchased an additional 1.8 million shares for $39.3 million and is left with $339.4 million available under the existing program.



On Feb 9, 2022, Radian Group’s board of directors authorized a regular quarterly dividend of 20 cents per share and the dividend was paid on Mar 3, 2022.

