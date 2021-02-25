Radian Group's (RDN) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Radian Group Inc. RDN reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted operating income of 69 cents per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.1%. However, the bottom line declined 19.8% year over year.



The company’s results benefited from growth in New Insurance Written, and higher monthly premium insurance in force, offset by higher expenses.

Full-Year Highlights

For 2020, Radian Group delivered operating income of $1.74 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6%. However, operating income decreased 45.8% from the previous year.



Revenues decreased 6.6% year over year to $1.4 billion.

Quarter in Details

Operating revenues decreased 0.9% year over year to $341 million, attributable to lower services revenues, other income and net investment income. Nonetheless, the results partly benefited from higher net premiums earned.



Net premiums earned was $302.1 million, up 0.2% year over year. However, net investment income slumped 8% year over year to $38.1 million.



MI New Insurance Written surged 49.2% year over year to $29.8 billion.



Primary mortgage insurance in force was $246.1 billion as on Dec 31, 2020, up 2.3% year over year. The growth can be primarily attributed to higher monthly premium insurance in force, partially offset by reduced single premium insurance in force.



Persistency — percentage of mortgage insurance in force that remains in the company’s books after a 12-month period — was 61.2% as of Dec 31, 2020, down 1700 basis points (bps) year over year.



Primary delinquent loans were 55,537 as of Dec 31, 2020, up nearly three-fold year over year.



Total expenses increased 4.6% year over year to $190.7 million on account of higher provision for losses, policy acquisition costs and interest expense.

Segmental Update

The Mortgage segment reported year-over-year decrease of 4.2% in total revenues to $325.5 million. Net premiums earned by the segment were $286.8 million, down 3.9% year over year. Claims paid were $40.6 million in the quarter under review, up 42.3% year over year. Loss ratio deteriorated 810 bps year over year to 19.6%.



The Real Estate segment reported a year-over-year rise of 7.3% in total revenues to $23.6 million. Net premiums earned by the segment were $7.6 million, up three-fold year over year. Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (Real Estate adjusted EBITDA) was a loss of $7 million, wider than a loss of $2.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Update

As of Dec 31, 2020, Radian Group had solid cash balance of $87.9 million, down 5.2% from 2019-end level. Debt to capital ratio deteriorated 670 bps to 24.7% from 2019 end level.



Book value per share, a measure of net worth, climbed 11% year over year to $22.36 as of Dec 31, 2020.



In the fourth quarter, adjusted net operating return on equity was 12.9% compared with 17.8% in the year-ago quarter.



Risk-to-capital ratio of Radian Guaranty as of fourth-quarter end was 12.7:1, lower than 13.6:1 from 2019 end level.



Excess available resources to support PMIERs came in at $2.7 billion as of Dec 31, 2020, which stands 80% above Radian Guaranty's minimum required assets of about $3.4 billion.

Share Repurchase Update

As of Dec 31, 2020, the company had $198.9 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization.

Zacks Rank

Radian Group currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Insurers in the Same Space

Fourth-quarter earnings of Athene Holding Ltd. ATH, Alleghany Corporation Y and Kinsale Capital Group KNSL beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

