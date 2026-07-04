The Radian Group's Chairman Sold Over 3,000 Company Shares. Should Investors Worry?

Key Points

Chairman Howard Culang disposed of 3,612 shares for a transaction value of ~$130,000 at around $36.00 per share on May 27, 2026.

The sale represented 30.97% of direct pre-transaction holdings, reducing direct ownership from 11,662 to 8,050 shares.

All shares involved were held directly; no indirect entities or derivative transactions were reported in this filing.

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Howard Bernard Culang, Chairman of the Board for Radian Group (NYSE:RDN), reported the sale of 3,612 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction on May 27, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 3,612 Transaction value ~$130,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 8,050 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$284,000

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($36.00); post-transaction value based on May 27, 2026 market close ($35.31).

Key questions

What proportion of Howard Bernard Culang’s position was affected by this transaction?

The sale reduced direct holdings by 30.97%, from 11,662 shares pre-transaction to 8,050 shares post-transaction, with no indirect or derivative holdings reported in this filing.

The sale reduced direct holdings by 30.97%, from 11,662 shares pre-transaction to 8,050 shares post-transaction, with no indirect or derivative holdings reported in this filing. How does this transaction compare to Culang’s historical trading activity?

This is the third open-market sale in the past year, with the prior sale on May 26, 2026 involving 5,000 shares; the current transaction continues a pattern of smaller sales as Culang’s remaining share capacity has declined over the last several periods.

This is the third open-market sale in the past year, with the prior sale on May 26, 2026 involving 5,000 shares; the current transaction continues a pattern of smaller sales as Culang’s remaining share capacity has declined over the last several periods. Was the transaction limited to direct holdings or were indirect or derivative positions involved?

All shares sold were directly owned common stock, with no involvement of trusts, family entities, or derivative securities.

All shares sold were directly owned common stock, with no involvement of trusts, family entities, or derivative securities. What is the post-sale ownership and how does that compare to the company’s total shares outstanding?

Post-transaction, Culang retains 8,050 directly held shares, representing approximately 0.006% of Radian Group’s outstanding common stock as of the latest available data.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.40 billion Net income (TTM) $562.33 million Dividend yield 2.69% Price (as of market close 5/27/26) $35.31

* 1-year performance is calculated using May 27th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Radian Group offers private mortgage insurance, credit risk management solutions, contract underwriting, title services, and real estate technology products.

It generates revenue primarily through mortgage insurance premiums and fee-based real estate services, leveraging risk management expertise and technology platforms.

The company serves mortgage originators, financial institutions, real estate professionals, and government-sponsored enterprises in the U.S. housing market.

Radian Group is a leading provider of mortgage insurance and real estate services, operating at scale with nearly $1.4 billion in trailing 12-month revenue. The company combines risk management capabilities with technology-driven solutions to support mortgage lenders and real estate professionals. Its diversified offerings and established industry relationships provide a competitive advantage in the U.S. specialty insurance and real estate services sector.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 27 sale of Radian Group stock by Chairman Howard Culang represented nearly a third of his holdings. The disposition at $36 per share occurred at a time when the stock price was returning to its 52-week high of $38.84 reached in September.

Culang’s transaction coming on the heels of a 5,000-share sale the day prior would be worrisome for investors if not for Radian Group awarding him phantom stock units. These are a form of employee compensation that mimic the benefit of owning stock without granting actual shares or voting rights. The phantom stock units led to him acquiring dividend equivalent rights which he converted into 521 shares of common stock on June 17. He retained over 14,000 additional dividend equivalent rights-related securities after this transaction. Consequently, Culang maintains a stake in the company’s future performance.

Radian Group stock rose after a solid first-quarter earnings report and incoming CEO Mike Weinbach purchasing company shares worth nearly $6 million. Radian also acquired Inigo, enabling it to become a global multi-line specialty insurer.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.