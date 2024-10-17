Radian Group Stock Rises 24.3% YTD: Can It Maintain the Upside?

Shares of Radian Group Inc. RDN have rallied 24.3% year to date (YTD), outperforming the industry’s 21% growth. The insurer also outperformed the Zacks S&P 500 composite and the Finance sector’s return of 22% and 17.8%, respectively, YTD. With a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 0.8 million. Currently priced at $35.49, the stock is a little below its 52-week high of $37.86.

The rally was largely driven by an improving mortgage insurance portfolio, declining claims, a solid capital position and effective capital deployment.

This multi-line insurer has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 21.30%.

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) multi-line insurer is trading above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) of $34.82 and $31.82, respectively, indicating solid upward momentum. SMA is a widely used technical analysis tool to predict future price trends by analyzing historical price data.

Return on invested capital in the trailing 12 months was 10.3%, better than the industry average of 3.3%, reflecting RDN’s efficiency in utilizing funds to generate income.

The insurer has intensified its focus on the core business and services with higher growth potential, ensuring a predictable and recurring fee-based revenue stream.



New business, combined with increasing annual persistency, should drive continued growth of the insurance-in-force portfolio. Radian’s mortgage insurance portfolio creates a strong foundation for future earnings.



Radian Group has been witnessing a declining pattern of claim filings. Thus, we expect paid claims to decrease further. A decline in loss and claims will strengthen the balance sheet and hence improve its financial profile.



Radian Group expects that the private mortgage insurance market will be approximately $300 billion in 2024, consistent with the prior year. It expects a healthy purchase market in 2024, driven by ongoing homebuyer demand and an expected decline in interest rates, which is a positive for mortgage insurers. The company believes that the resulting pent-up demand provides strong support for future purchase volume, which drives the growth in large and valuable insurance in-force portfolio.



The multi-line insurer has been strengthening its capital position with capital contribution, reinsurance transactions and cash position. This, in turn, aids the insurer to engage in wealth distribution.



The 9% increase in quarterly dividend in the first quarter of 2024 marks the fifth consecutive year in which RDN has increased the quarterly dividend, with a total increase of 96% over the past four years. Its current dividend yield of 2.7% betters the industry average of 2.2%, making it an attractive pick for yield-seeking investors.

Radian Group shares are trading at a price-to-book multiple of 1.19, lower than the industry average of 2.77.

Investors interested in the multi-line insurance industry may look at some better-ranked players like EverQuote, Inc. EVER, MGIC Investment Corporation MTG and Horace Mann Educators Corporation HMN, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EverQuote’s 2024 and 2025 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 137% and 45.9%, respectively. It beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 144.90%. Year to date, shares of EVER have gained 64.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MGIC Investment’s 2024 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 9%. It beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 15.59%. Year to date, shares of MTG have gained 35.6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Horace Mann’s 2024 and 2025 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 71.4% and 37.8%, respectively. It beat earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters and missed in one, with an average surprise of 10.12%. Year to date, shares of HMN have gained 12.2%.

