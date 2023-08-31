Radian Group (RDN) Price Target Increased by 9.72% to 29.75

The average one-year price target for Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) has been revised to 29.75 / share. This is an increase of 9.72% from the prior estimate of 27.11 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.26 to a high of 36.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.02% from the latest reported closing price of 27.04 / share.

Radian Group Declares $0.22 Dividend

On August 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.90 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 21, 2023 will receive the payment on September 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $27.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.33%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.25%, the lowest has been 0.04%, and the highest has been 4.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.54 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.70 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 694 funds or institutions reporting positions in Radian Group. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 3.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDN is 0.25%, an increase of 3.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.55% to 179,825K shares. The put/call ratio of RDN is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 11,872K shares representing 7.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,765K shares, representing a decrease of 7.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 655.78% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 7,307K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,355K shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 11.72% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,099K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,233K shares, representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 6.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,897K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,884K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 5.83% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,037K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,110K shares, representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 6.88% over the last quarter.

Radian Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Radian Group Inc. is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. The Company is powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk.

