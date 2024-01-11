Radian Group Invests In FinLocker

(RTTNews) - Radian Group Inc. (RDN) announced that it has made a strategic investment in FinLocker, a personal financial fitness and homeownership tool. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Radian noted that its investment aligns with its commitment to ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that span the mortgage and real estate spectrum.

FinLocker and Radian's homegenius business share a strategic focus on creating a personalized and data-driven experience for home buyers and sellers, and all the professionals who guide them to success in their homeownership journey, Radian said.

