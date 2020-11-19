Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 20, 2020

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RDN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that RDN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.67, the dividend yield is 2.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RDN was $18.67, representing a -29.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.32 and a 95.91% increase over the 52 week low of $9.53.

RDN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). RDN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.04. Zacks Investment Research reports RDN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -50.67%, compared to an industry average of -8.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RDN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RDN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RDN as a top-10 holding:

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSC with an increase of 27.09% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RDN at 0.76%.

