Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2021

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RDN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that RDN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.61, the dividend yield is 2.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RDN was $21.61, representing a -14.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.31 and a 18.54% increase over the 52 week low of $18.23.

RDN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B). RDN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.87. Zacks Investment Research reports RDN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 64.08%, compared to an industry average of 10.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the rdn Dividend History page.

