Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 21, 2021

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RDN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.67, the dividend yield is 2.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RDN was $22.67, representing a -10.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.31 and a 74.52% increase over the 52 week low of $12.99.

RDN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). RDN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.95. Zacks Investment Research reports RDN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 55.56%, compared to an industry average of 15.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RDN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.