Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 19, 2021

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RDN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that RDN has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of RDN was $20.74, representing a -14.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.39 and a 117.63% increase over the 52 week low of $9.53.

RDN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). RDN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.04. Zacks Investment Research reports RDN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -47.56%, compared to an industry average of -1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RDN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

