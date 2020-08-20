Dividends
Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2020

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RDN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that RDN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.03, the dividend yield is 3.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RDN was $15.03, representing a -42.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.32 and a 57.71% increase over the 52 week low of $9.53.

RDN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). RDN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.17. Zacks Investment Research reports RDN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -54.62%, compared to an industry average of -10.4%.

