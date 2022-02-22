Radian Group Inc Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Radian Group Inc (RDN) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $193.45 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $148.01 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Radian Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $245.1 million or $1.07 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.5% to $338.37 million from $369.86 million last year.

Radian Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $193.45 Mln. vs. $148.01 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.07 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.69 -Revenue (Q4): $338.37 Mln vs. $369.86 Mln last year.

