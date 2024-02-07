Radian Group Inc Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Radian Group Inc (RDN) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $142.69 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $162.33 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Radian Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.96 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $328.64 million from $314.72 million last year.

Radian Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $142.69 Mln. vs. $162.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.91 vs. $1.01 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.86 -Revenue (Q4): $328.64 Mln vs. $314.72 Mln last year.

