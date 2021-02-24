Radian Group Inc Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Radian Group Inc (RDN) reported a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $148.01 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $161.18 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Radian Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $171.0 million or $0.69 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.7% to $369.86 million from $388.02 million last year.

Radian Group Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $171.0 Mln. vs. $224.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.69 vs. $0.86 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q4): $369.86 Mln vs. $388.02 Mln last year.

