Radian Group Inc Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Radian Group Inc (RDN) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $161.2 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $139.8 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Radian Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $224.0 million or $0.86 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.1% to $388.02 million from $331.47 million last year.

Radian Group Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $224.0 Mln. vs. $193.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.86 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q4): $388.02 Mln vs. $331.47 Mln last year.

