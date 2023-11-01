Radian Group Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Radian Group Inc (RDN) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $156.58 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $198.28 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Radian Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $210 million or $1.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $313.53 million from $296.19 million last year.

Radian Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $156.58 Mln. vs. $198.28 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.98 vs. $1.20 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.81 -Revenue (Q3): $313.53 Mln vs. $296.19 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.