Radian Group Inc Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Radian Group Inc (RDN) reported earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $173.4 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $142.8 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.0% to $380.34 million from $330.69 million last year.

Radian Group Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.81 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q3): $380.34 Mln vs. $330.69 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.