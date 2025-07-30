Radian Group Inc Q2 Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - Radian Group Inc (RDN) reported earnings for second quarter of $141.79 million

The company's earnings came in at $141.79 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $144.55 million, or $0.98 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.0% to $318.00 million from $318.11 million last year.

Radian Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

