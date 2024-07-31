Radian Group Inc Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Radian Group Inc (RDN) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $151.903 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $146.087 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Radian Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.99 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $321.147 million from $289.579 million last year.

Radian Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $151.903 Mln. vs. $146.087 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.98 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $321.147 Mln vs. $289.579 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.