Radian Group Inc Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Radian Group Inc (RDN) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $146.09 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $201.19 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Radian Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $184 million or $0.91 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $290.41 million from $286.83 million last year.

Radian Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $146.09 Mln. vs. $201.19 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.91 vs. $1.15 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.78 -Revenue (Q2): $290.41 Mln vs. $286.83 Mln last year.

