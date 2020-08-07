Radian Group Inc Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Radian Group Inc (RDN):

-Earnings: -$29.95 million in Q2 vs. $166.73 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.15 in Q2 vs. $0.78 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Radian Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$88.50 million or -$0.36 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.19 per share -Revenue: $364.44 million in Q2 vs. $394.96 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.