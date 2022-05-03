Radian Group Inc Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Radian Group Inc (RDN) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $181.1 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $125.6 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Radian Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $264.9 million or $1.17 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.9% to $292.98 million from $328.81 million last year.

Radian Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $181.1 Mln. vs. $125.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.01 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q1): $292.98 Mln vs. $328.81 Mln last year.

