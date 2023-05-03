Radian Group Inc Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Radian Group Inc (RDN) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $157.76 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $181.13 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Radian Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.98 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $310.62 million from $292.98 million last year.

Radian Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $157.76 Mln. vs. $181.13 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.98 vs. $1.01 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.74 -Revenue (Q1): $310.62 Mln vs. $292.98 Mln last year.

