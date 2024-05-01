Radian Group Inc Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Radian Group Inc (RDN) revealed earnings for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $152.35 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $157.76 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Radian Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $203 million or $1.03 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $319.42 million from $309.85 million last year.

Radian Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $152.35 Mln. vs. $157.76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.98 vs. $0.98 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $319.42 Mln vs. $309.85 Mln last year.

