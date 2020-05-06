Radian Group Inc Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Radian Group Inc (RDN) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $140.46 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $170.96 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Radian Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $204.6 million or $0.80 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.5% to $329.08 million from $363.63 million last year.

Radian Group Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $204.6 Mln. vs. $202.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.80 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q1): $329.08 Mln vs. $363.63 Mln last year.

