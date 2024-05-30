Radian Group Grants Executive Incentives, Holds Annual Meeting

Radian Group (RDN) just unveiled an update.

Radian Group Inc. has awarded its executive officers long-term incentive awards for 2024, with a focus on performance-based rewards. These awards, granted under the 2021 Equity Compensation Plan, include performance-based and time-based restricted stock units (RSUs) which vest over a period of three years. The performance-based RSUs are contingent on the company’s book value per share growth and relative total stockholder return, and can result in varying levels of vesting based on the achievement of specified goals. Additionally, the company held its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, where proposals including the election of directors and the approval of executive compensation were voted upon.

For detailed information about RDN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.