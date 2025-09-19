Radian Group Expands Into Multi-Line Specialty Insurance With Inigo

Radian Group Inc. RDN recently inked a definitive deal to purchase Inigo Limited as it intends to expand beyond mortgage insurance into a broader, multi-line specialty insurance business. Pending regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026.



Inigo, founded in 2021, is a highly profitable Lloyd’s specialty insurer and has established itself as a highly focused, fast-growing, and profitable specialty insurer. In the first half of 2025, Inigo reported a profit before tax of $116 million and a net combined ratio of 86%. The company offers contemporary data-driven specialty insurance products to commercial and industrial clients and has established a track record of profitability and underwriting discipline.

Financial Considerations for RDN

Radian Group will acquire Inigo in a primarily all-cash transaction valued at $1.7 billion. This financially compelling transaction will be funded by using Radian Group’s excess capital and available liquidity sources without issuing new equity.

Acquisition Rationale Favoring RDN

This buyout signals a major strategic shift where Radian Group will transform its business model from a leading U.S. mortgage insurer to a global, diversified multi-line specialty insurer. This, in turn, will expand the insurer’s product expertise and capabilities and optimize the deployment of its excess capital.



The primarily all-cash deal will leverage Inigo’s strong performance with Radian Group’s solid capital position to expand into the large and attractive Lloyd’s global specialty market.



The Inigo deal is expected to significantly boost financials. The deal values Inigo at 1.5 times its projected tangible equity at the end of 2025. Radian Group projects mid-teens percentage growth in earnings per share and approximately a 200-basis point increase in return on equity in the first full year after the transaction is closed in early 2026. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) insurer also expects the deal will double its total annual revenues. This will provide the resilience to deploy capital across multiple insurance lines through various business cycles.



The U.S. mortgage insurer has also agreed to divest all businesses which were earlier reported in its “All Other” category, that consists of its Mortgage Conduit, Title, and Real Estate Services businesses.



Radian Group remains focused on improving its mortgage insurance portfolio to drive long-term earnings growth. Business restructuring intensifies its focus on core business and services with higher growth potential, ensuring a predictable and recurring fee-based revenue stream. Radian Group thus, poised to benefit from a solid mortgage insurance market based on strong credit characteristics of new loans insured, declining claim payments. With this divestiture, the insurer intends to simplify its operations and focus on the new insurance venture, global multi-line specialty insurance business. The divestiture is estimated to be completed within the third quarter of 2026.

Another Notable Acquisition

Strategic acquisitions bode well for long-term growth. In January 2024, Radian Group made a strategic investment in FinLocker, a personal financial fitness and homeownership tool, to support its growth and enhance the homeownership experience through personalized, data-driven tools. The collaboration between Radian and FinLocker was intended to align Radian Group's homegenius platform with FinLocker's financial fitness and homeownership platform.

RDN’s Price Performance

Shares of Radian Group have gained 6.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 6% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

