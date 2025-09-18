Radian Group To Buy Inigo For $1.7 Bln, To Sell Certain Businesses; RDN Up In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Radian Group Inc. (RDN), a mortgage insurer, said on Thursday that it has inked a deal to acquire Inigo Limited, a Lloyd's specialty insurer, for $1.7 billion.

The acquisition is expected to deliver mid-teens percentage accretion to income per share of Radian in the first full year after closing. The transaction, to be closed in the first quarter of 2026, is also projected to double the acquirer's total annual revenue.

The transaction will be funded from the Group's available liquidity and excess capital from its subsidiaries. Rick Thornberry, CEO of Radian, said: "Today's announcement of the acquisition of Inigo marks an important milestone for Radian as we transform our business model from a leading U.S. mortgage insurer into a global, multi-line specialty insurer."

Following a strategic review, which led to Radian's decision to acquire Inigo, the Group will also sell all businesses previously reported in its "All Other" category, consisting of its Mortgage Conduit, Title, and Real Estate Services businesses.

This divestiture is expected to be closed no later than the third quarter of 2026.

RDN was up by 4.03% at $36.13 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

