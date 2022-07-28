RADI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: RADI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.99, changing hands as high as $15.09 per share. Radius Global Infrastructure Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RADI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RADI's low point in its 52 week range is $11.70 per share, with $18.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.05.

