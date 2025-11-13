Radcom's Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat on AI-Driven Growth, Stock Gains

Radcom (RDCM) reported third-quarter 2025 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 29 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 12 cents. The bottom line compared favorably with the prior-year quarter’s 23 cents.

Revenues in the quarter totaled $18.4 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7%. Total revenues jumped 16.2% year over year. The expansion highlights the company’s ability to capitalize on rising demand for intelligent assurance solutions that leverage AI and automation to deliver network observability and performance optimization.

During the third quarter, RADCOM strengthened its foothold with key advancements. It partnered with 1Global to deploy its AI-driven assurance platform, RADCOM ACE, across Europe, North America and Asia, covering more than 43 million connections. The company also launched its High-Capacity User Analytics solution — the industry’s first to capture data at 400Gbps on a single server. Powered by NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs, the solution enables real-time analytics at lower costs, showcasing RADCOM’s focus on AI, automation and next-generation network observability.

Following the announcement, RDCM’s shares rose 5% in trading and closed at $13.32 on Nov. 12, 2025.

Other Details

It continued to manage expenses efficiently while increasing strategic investments in sales and marketing, leading to record profitability and a strong gross margin of just over 77%. The improvement reflects a favorable revenue mix with fewer third-party costs, and the company expects to maintain this level in the fourth quarter.

RADCOM’s non-GAAP R&D expenses rose 11.6% year over year to $4.7 million, reflecting its focus on innovation, deeper collaborations and portfolio expansion. The company plans to continue investing in advanced intelligent solutions, emphasizing agent-to-agent and multimodal workflows, while supporting key partnerships and productization efforts.

It reported non-GAAP operating income of $3.8 million, up from $2.6 million, its highest since 2017, driven by strong scalability and disciplined execution.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

As of Sept. 30, 2025, RDCM had $106.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits and no debt.

The company exited the third quarter with a cash flow of $5.1 million.

2025 Guidance Reiterated

RADCOM reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance of 15%-18% year-over-year revenue growth, implying approximately $71.1 million in revenue at the midpoint.

RDCM’s Zacks Rank

